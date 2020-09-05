coronavirus wisconsin

9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at University of Wisconsin-Madison after 38 students test positive COVID-19

MADISON, Wis., -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison says it has directed nine off-campus sororities and fraternities to quarantine for 14 days, CNN reported.

The university said in a news release Friday that 38 of the 420 students in them had tested positive for coronavirus by Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

What happens if there are coronavirus cases on campus this fall? Dr. Anthony Fauci offered a grim hypothetical situation and a suggestion for colleges.


About 1,500 of the 5,000 students in the Greek system live in fraternity or sorority houses, it said.

"Violation of isolation and quarantine orders may result in a court order for involuntary quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to (Public Health Madison & Dane County). Failure to comply also will result in university sanctions against students who violate a quarantine directive," says the release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwisconsinfraternitycoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruscovid 19
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI COVID-19 cases increase 946; 15 additional deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase 1,498; 7 additional deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase 727, 4 additional deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase 545, 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
13 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
IL billionaires fight over proposed graduated income tax
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
Show More
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Teenage girl shot in face on Near West Side
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
More TOP STORIES News