9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at University of Wisconsin-Madison after 38 students test positive COVID-19

The university said in a news release Friday that 38 of the 420 students in them had tested positive for coronavirus by Thursday.
About 1,500 of the 5,000 students in the Greek system live in fraternity or sorority houses, it said.
"Violation of isolation and quarantine orders may result in a court order for involuntary quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to (Public Health Madison & Dane County). Failure to comply also will result in university sanctions against students who violate a quarantine directive," says the release.