Chicago shooting: Man dies after found shot inside vehicle in University Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound early Sunday in the University Village area on the city's West Side.

The man was found inside a vehicle in the 700 block of South Loomis Street around 2:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victim had one gunshot wound to in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, initially in critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers four males ran from the scene after firing shot at the victim's vehicle.

No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. No further information was immediately available.

