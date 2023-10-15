WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Man dies after found shot inside vehicle in University Village, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:16AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound early Sunday in the University Village area on the city's West Side.

NOTE: The video in the player above is ABC7 Chicago's 24/7 stream.

The man was found inside a vehicle in the 700 block of South Loomis Street around 2:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victim had one gunshot wound to in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, initially in critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers four males ran from the scene after firing shot at the victim's vehicle.

No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW