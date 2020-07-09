Unmarked Chicago police car hits, kills man on motorized scooter in West Pullman

3 officers hospitalized after crash
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unmarked Chicago police car struck and killed a man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday in West Pullman on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., three officers were in an unmarked car on their way to a call when they crashed into the man who was riding a motorized scooter in the 11800-block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

The officers were traveling south with their emergency equipment activated when they hit the 33-year-old man, police said early Thursday. Police said he was on a "motor bike."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office had not yet identified him early Thursday, but distraught friends and family members arrived at the crash site to find out what happened.

The man was crossing the Major Taylor Trail when he was struck.

The three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
