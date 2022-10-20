2-year-old girl dies after found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing: officials

CHICAGO -- A 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday morning in Greater Grand Crossing.

The girl was discovered about 10:30 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Detectives are investigating.

