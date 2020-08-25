Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: 3rd night of unrest Jacob Blake police shooting; tear gas used, bottles thrown | LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6388639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kenosha residents came out to clean up after a second night of unerst and fires following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A third night of protests led to some unrest in downtown Kenosha Tuesday night, with police deploying tear gas and protesters appearing to throw bottles.The Kenosha Common Council called an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a response to the unrest that set buildings and cars on fire Monday night. They voted to put an emergency declaration into place until Friday.A council member told the ABC7 I-Team the details of the declaration were still unclear. A curfew is in effect for a second night Tuesday.Overnight, multiple buildings burned as protests turned violent again in Kenosha. The epicenter of the unrest was near Civic Center Park."It just seemed like something out of a dream," said resident Jasmine Davis. "You know, it was just very devastating. I could not rest, literally I was up all night."Protesters are angry about the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back in front of his children on Sunday.Personal insults and full water bottles flew from the crowd into a line of Kenosha police guarded by riot gear.Under emergency orders, Wisconsin's National Guard rolled into Kenosha, issuing warnings about using gas if crowds didn't disperse.Buildings in downtown Kenosha were damaged, tagged, surrounded by broken glass. Some were burned beyond repair."So close, where I literally could see the flames before I came off my porch," Davis said.As the sun came up in Kenosha, buildings along 60th Street near 11th Avenue continued to smolder.With help from volunteers and his family, Abel Alejo cleaned up what was left of his taco shop and convenience store. He said even after the cleanup, the destruction has put him out of business."I know what happened here in Kenosha with the police shooting. But I think there are better ways to deal with the issues than destroying the neighborhood," he said."I can understand the anger, but this right here is ridiculous," said Kenosha resident Edward West. "Tearing up our own community."For many longtime Kenosha residents the damage to their town is heartbreaking, even as many say they understand the anger and frustration many feel over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.The Kingdom Word Ministry Church is the only building on the block without serious damage."We're looking at it as a miracle. The only thing standing is a church. Hopefully it's a symbol to the world that can bring some peace," said Pastor David Montgomery.Scott Carpenter said he watched his family business, B&L Office Furniture, go up in flames on social media Monday night."We didn't deserve this," Carpenter said. "The other businesses that were set on fire, they didn't deserve that."David Raymber loaded what he could of his possessions into his van and headed out. He said he and other residents stood outside their apartment building last night to protect it from crowds destroying other buildings, but he won't be here to do it again Tuesday night."They have told us to get out if we can and only take what's necessary," he said.Kenosha resident Davis Hutto brought a broom to help."I moved up here two months ago and the community has been so good to me and when this happens," he said. "I can't not give back."Lumber to cover up windows is in short supply."We are cleaning up but we need boards. There aren't any in town or in any other towns nearby. We've checked and there is none," said volunteer Tanya McLean.And some saw the opportunity for growth and change from this unsettling time."It's going to cause our community to step up and we're going to grow from this," Davis said. "We're not going to fail we're going to get better people are going to get outside of the community and we are going to rise to the occasion. We're going to be better than ever."Hot spots kept popped up inside what's left of this Department of Corrections building as fire crews rushed to several fires overnight.Blake's uncle Justin Blake called for the officer's arrest."He should be charged with attempted murder," he said. "There was nothing that could justify you using a tool that kills people against my nephew, who had virtually done nothing wrong and broken no laws."Blake's family said he is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, where he is in stable condition.Three police officers are now on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Their names have not been released.Kenosha police are asking people to withhold passing judgement until all the facts are known. Blake's uncle called on people to stay peaceful.The Blake family's attorney Ben Crump joined Good Morning America Tuesday morning and said Blake is in stable condition, but remains in the ICU. Crump said his three children are "absolutely devastated" by the shooting.