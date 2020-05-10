UPDATE: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing for weeks has been located, back home, family says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old Chicago girl who was reported missing for weeks has returned home and is with her mother, according to her family.

She had been missing for roughly a month and a half, her mother said in a press conference Saturday.

"It's been 49 days," said Ferneatress Smith, the girl's mother. "I can't sleep. I jump up in my sleep. I need my daughter home."

Violence Interrupters President Tio Hardiman confirmed the teen had returned home to her mother Saturday night.
