missing teenager

UPDATE: Girl, 17, missing from South Shore located: police

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl last seen going to school in South Shore has been located, Chicago police said.

The alert was issued after the teen was seen in January leaving from the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, police said.

According to police, the girl was located Monday and the alert was cancelled.

No further information was released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shoremissing girlmissing teenager
RELATED
Missing teen girl last seen going to go to school on South Side
MISSING TEENAGER
Missing teen girl last seen going to go to school on South Side
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Girl, 14, missing from Homan Square: police
Boy, 13, missing from Near North Side: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Martin Luther King's legacy to be honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold Monday with morning flurries
Show More
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars while crossing street to get McDonald's in Calif.
NC kidnapping: Mom, baby found safe; police still looking for suspect
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
1 in custody after man, 74, stabbed to death at West Town home
More TOP STORIES News