UPDATE: Girl, 17, missing from South Shore located: police

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl last seen going to school in South Shore has been located, Chicago police said.
The alert was issued after the teen was seen in January leaving from the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, police said.
According to police, the girl was located Monday and the alert was cancelled.
No further information was released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
