Shanquella Robinson case: Rally planned as sister calls for justice in Mexico murder

Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for an acquaintance of Shanquella Robinson, the woman found dead while vacationing in Mexico

Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson are coming together to call for justice in her death.

Thursday, the "Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury" announced plans to hold a rally this weekend, WSCO reported.

It's been more than one month since the Charlotte woman was killed while vacationing with friends in Mexico. Investigators there issued an arrest warrant but so far, have made no arrests.

Robinson's sister, Quilla Long, describes what justice would look like.

"Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody being extradited over there and doing there time there. That would be justice for us as of now," Long said.

This weekend's rally will be held Saturday at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown.