Pilot injured after small plane crashes at Southern California airport - VIDEO

UPLAND, Calif. -- Video captured the moment a small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was rescued from the plane by emergency crews after he was trapped in the cockpit.

He was seen shortly afterward walking around and was not believed to be seriously injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a homebuilt kit plane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plane accidentu.s. & worldaccidentcaliforniaplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I believe in karma': Suspect arrested in South Shore teens' double murder
IL businesses get ready for Phase 4 of reopening on Friday
Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence, unrest
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in may be teacher
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
3 youth center staffers charged in death of Black teen
1 in custody after SWAT called to barricade situation on South Side
Show More
Nearly 1/3 of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses, officials say
Augie is the oldest golden retriever in history
Girl, 12, shot in West Englewood on South Side
Afraid to fly? Exclusive look behind United Airlines' COVID-19 safety features
20-year-old DePaul student among victims of Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News