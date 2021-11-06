UPS seeks to hire 1,000 workers in Chicago area ahead of holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Delivery companies are heading into peak season, and to be ready, UPS is having a hiring push. About 100 applicants were hired Friday at the Chicago office, and there will be more.
"We are putting on 60,000 employees still this time of year across the country," said Chelsea Allison, who heads Human Resources for UPS in the Chicago region.
She said they are gearing up for increased holiday shipping.
"We want to be prepared from a strategic perspective for whatever the customer needs because it's incredibly important for us to deliver to our community because they count on us and it's important we deliver what matters," Allison said.
Holiday hiring has begun in many industries as the federal government reports more jobs were created and unemployment is down to 4.6%.
"Really, mostly good news," said Andy Challenger, an outplacement specialist at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "The economy is moving forward, not as fast as it might be if companies can find all the labor they'd like."
For applicants, the numbers don't mean much until they get offers.
"I hope any of the jobs I applied for contact me soon so I can start saving," Cozia Reed said.
"If there is indeed a labor shortage, you'd expect the offers to be more forthcoming, but that hasn't really been the case," Alex Gawenda said.
"I hope I get hired because I just need the money so I can provide for my family," Dartagan Roberts said.
The UPS hiring push goes through Saturday at some locations. In all, the company is trying to hire 1,000 people in the Chicago area.
For more information, visit www.jobs-ups.com
