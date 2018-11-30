'Disgruntled customer' uses hairspray blowtorch to set store items on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a woman who tried to set items in a store on fire with a hairspray blowtorch.

PHILADELPHIA --
Police say they're looking for a "disgruntled customer" who got creative with the way she torched items at a store.

The woman is seen in surveillance video using a hairspray bottle and a lighter to make a blowtorch.

She then reached through an opening in the store's front counter and burned several items.

No one was injured.

Police say they will charge her with arson when they find her.

Her exact motive isn't clear, but for now police are just referring to her as a "disgruntled customer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearsonarson investigationu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 42, killed in Rogers Park shooting ID'd
Funeral to be held Friday for Dr. Tamara O'Neal
Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Saturday
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Terrified teens hide in closet, call 911 as burglar breaks into home
The interrogation tapes: Chris Watts confesses to killing pregnant wife out of rage
DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather charged with cryptocurrency fraud
Show More
Girl, 7, in coma after being hit by truck while getting off school bus
New York couple found dead in Mexico Airbnb
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
More News