Uptown apartment building fire causes major damage, no injuries reported

2 11 817 GUNNISON 4 story apt building. High density building. pic.twitter.com/Ev17p9NNMn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2019

Update on 2 11. One member transported to northwestern. Minor injury. Crews still working. Partial roof collapse. Fire cause will be accidental. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Uptown apartment building was heavily damaged by a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire officials said the blaze started shortly after 3 p.m. in the 800-block of West Gunnison Street. It was struck out around 6:30 p.m., though crews remained at the scene to battle hot spots.The damage to the building is such that fire officials said relocation of residents will be required.Two residents told ABC7 they were home when the fire started. They said they heard fire alarms go off, smelled smoke, and evacuated the building with a few items, including their dogs.Residents said someone was working on the building's plumbing in the basement, and they believe that's where the fire may have started.They said the fire crawled up the walls and started shooting through the roof.A CFD battalion chief was hit on the head by falling debris, said CFD spokesperson Larry Langford. He was wearing a helmet at the time, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.No residents were injured.Fire officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.