CHICAGO -- Four people were hurt in a carbon monoxide leak, and one person was burned in an apartment complex fire in an Uptown high-rise on the North Side Tuesday morning.
About 4:30 a.m., Chicago fire crews responded to a high-rise apartment complex in the 4500-block of North Sheridan Road, for calls of carbon monoxide readings of 200 ppm, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Crews found a faulty furnace and were able to return carbon monoxide levels back to normal a short time later, fire officials said. Residents were able to return to the building.
RELATED: South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt; dog rescued from apartment building, CFD says
About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, fire officials said. The blaze was put out shortly after it was discovered.
One person was taken to the hospital with a minor burn, fire officials said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Carbon monoxide leak leaves 4 hurt in Uptown apartment building, Chicago fire officials say
Uptown fire at same building injures 1 a short time later
CARBON MONOXIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News