carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide leak leaves 4 hurt in Uptown apartment building, Chicago fire officials say

Uptown fire at same building injures 1 a short time later
CHICAGO -- Four people were hurt in a carbon monoxide leak, and one person was burned in an apartment complex fire in an Uptown high-rise on the North Side Tuesday morning.

About 4:30 a.m., Chicago fire crews responded to a high-rise apartment complex in the 4500-block of North Sheridan Road, for calls of carbon monoxide readings of 200 ppm, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews found a faulty furnace and were able to return carbon monoxide levels back to normal a short time later, fire officials said. Residents were able to return to the building.

RELATED: South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt; dog rescued from apartment building, CFD says

About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, fire officials said. The blaze was put out shortly after it was discovered.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor burn, fire officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownbuilding firecarbon monoxidefireapartment firechicago fire department
CARBON MONOXIDE
Elon Musk offers $100M prize for best carbon capture tech
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's aftermath
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak
2 hospitalized in critical condition after Albany Park carbon monoxide leak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Pullman shooting leaves girl, 11, critically hurt: CPD
1 killed after 2 semi-trailers crash on I-294; NB lanes closed
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
Man wrongfully imprisoned for 33 years sues city, CPD
Snow tubing accident leaves teen with serious brain injury
25-year-old COVID patient cheats death 3 times
Armed robberies in 4 suburbs may be linked, police say
Show More
US preparing Russian sanctions after Navalny poisoning, jailing
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
COVID-19 vaccinations are up in Illinois but tests are declining
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
More TOP STORIES News