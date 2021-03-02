Carbon monoxide leak leaves 4 hurt in Uptown apartment building, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO -- Four people were hurt in a carbon monoxide leak, and one person was burned in an apartment complex fire in an Uptown high-rise on the North Side Tuesday morning.About 4:30 a.m., Chicago fire crews responded to a high-rise apartment complex in the 4500-block of North Sheridan Road, for calls of carbon monoxide readings of 200 ppm, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.Crews found a faulty furnace and were able to return carbon monoxide levels back to normal a short time later, fire officials said. Residents were able to return to the building.About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, fire officials said. The blaze was put out shortly after it was discovered.One person was taken to the hospital with a minor burn, fire officials said.