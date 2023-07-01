Man dies in Uptown apartment fire: CFD

CHICAGO -- A man died in an apartment fire early Saturday in Uptown on the North Side.

About 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue for a fire and found a man believed to be in his 40s in his bedroom, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)