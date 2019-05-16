Uptown community meeting focuses on uptick in violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents, Chicago police officers and an alderman attended a meeting in the city's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday to address concerns about an uptick in violence.The standing room only event was held in a restaurant. The residents who attended are worried.Michael Olszewski said he doesn't feel safe in his own community."My neighbors and I always feel like we're in jeopardy just walking down the street," he said."They did have a shooting a couple weeks ago about three blocks down Wilson. That was never brought up," said a resident who just gave her first name, Tanya. "They're really focusing in on the Argyle area cause a lot of business in this area."Before the shooting on the Argyle CTA platform last week, just two days after St. Patrick's Day there was another person shot and killed on the same stretch of Argyle."We have to make sure this is not a situation that spirals out of control throughout the summer," said 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman.Police said they're working to do exactly that. The meeting was about letting the community know what's been going on behind the scenes."We've seen an increase in shots fired calls in uptown, our side," said 19th District Commander Marc Buslik. "These are gang members who are trying to scare other gang members. These are going on because police have been doing a really good job in not allowing them to get that foothold (in the drug market)."During the summer, police will increase their patrols along that block of Argyle, dedicated officers in pairs - two during the day, two at night.They are also asking residents to continue calling in every uncertain instance they see.