Uptown looting leaves hair salon owner unsure of when she can reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6222668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man could be seen riding a horse amid protests Saturday in Downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amid vandalism and looting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, one hair salon owner is unsure when she will be able to reopen.The Spoil Me Salon and Spa hair salon had several windows damaged after bricks were thrown in.When the owner arrived and saw the damage and police in riot gear trying to break up a crowd. The looters then returned after the scene and she said that is not right."We're supposed to be thinking about the gentleman that lost his life with the police officer," Adel Shaw. "This has nothing to do with it kind of sets everything apart and aside."Shaw said she has been in business since 2011. She was hoping to open Wednesday, but now doesn't know if that is going to be possible even if the city does move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.She said her heart bleeds for George Floyd.Nearby, a T-Mobile store had its front door smashed with all of the phones inside appeared to be taken.A police officer was heard telling a small business owner in the area, "We do not have enough people,"