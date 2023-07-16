WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago stabbing: Man stabbed to death in Uptown, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, July 16, 2023 2:55AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a stabbing Saturday night in Uptown.

The man, whose age wasn't known, was in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road at about 7:40 p.m. when someone stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW