Chicago stabbing: Man stabbed to death in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a stabbing Saturday night in Uptown.

The man, whose age wasn't known, was in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road at about 7:40 p.m. when someone stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.

