US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting of COVID-19 research

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Officials expected to discuss the indictment at a news conference Tuesday.

The indictment says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't commented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccineshackingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Show More
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage moved to new Glencoe site
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
More TOP STORIES News