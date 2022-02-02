COVID-19 vaccine

US Army to 'immediately' start discharging those who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Other military branches already discharged troops, personnel for refusing shots
By Lolita C. Baldor
EMBED <>More Videos

Army to 'immediately' start discharging vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON -- The Army said Wednesday it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out soon.

The Army's announcement makes it the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for vaccine refusers. The Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy have already discharged active-duty troops or entry-level personnel at boot camps for refusing the shots. So far, the Army has not discharged any.

SEE ALSO | Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could end 'soon' if COVID cases stay in free fall

According to data released by the Army last week, more than 3,300 soldiers have refused to get the vaccine. The Army has said that more than 3,000 soldiers have been issued official written reprimands, which suggests they are already identified in the disciplinary process, and some of them could be among the first to be discharged.

The Pentagon has ordered all service members - active-duty, National Guard and Reserves - to get the vaccine, saying it is critical to maintaining the health and readiness of the force. COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the country as a result of the omicron variant.

Roughly 97% of all Army soldiers have gotten at least one shot. More than 3,000 have requested medical or religious exemptions.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued the directive Wednesday ordering commanders to begin involuntary separation proceedings against those who have refused the shots and do not have a pending or approved exemption.

"Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," she said. "Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption."

The order includes active-duty soldiers, reserves serving on active duty, and cadets at the Military Academy at West Point, its prepatory school and ROTC.

RELATED | 23 active duty sailors in the US Navy discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

The detailed order said soldiers will be discharged for misconduct, and noted that those who are eligible to retire may do so before July 1.

Overall, nearly 600 Marines, airmen and sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.

The military services have been going through a methodical process to deal with those who refuse the vaccine as well as those who request medical, administrative or religious exemptions. The reviews require counseling with medical personnel and chaplains as well as senior commanders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.vaccinescovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoismilitarycovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldarmycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 9,463 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could end 'soon'
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning in effect; see latest snow totals | Live radar
Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could end 'soon'
Jewish community members react to Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Mom survives COVID, heart attack and 3 strokes to delivery baby
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Lake effect snow
Show More
NASA plans to crash International Space Station on Earth
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
IL reports 9,463 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
About 45 CPD officers to return to assignment from admin positions
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
More TOP STORIES News