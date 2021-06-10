US Army offering benefits, signing bonuses to fill jobs

This segment produced with and sponsored by the U.S. Army.
The world is opening up and people are looking for new job opportunities! Have you ever thought about the U.S. Army? There are more than combat positions available - support staff from culinary arts to human resources to dog handling are all jobs that the U.S. Army needs to fill.
Going on now are the U.S. Army Hiring Days. Through June 14th if you sign up to speak to them and accept a job, there are bonuses for combat duty. Plus they have many job benefits like tuition, healthcare and loan repayments.
To check out all the U.S. Army has to offer go to ArmyChicago.com.
