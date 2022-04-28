army

77 years after US soldiers in WWII stole birthday cake, Army 'returns' it to Italian woman, now 90

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza.
EMBED <>More Videos

US Army 'returns' cake to elderly Italian woman

ROME -- With a round of "Happy Birthday" in Italian and English, the U.S. Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake Thursday to replace the one that U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice. The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945.

According to the U.S. Army, Mion spent that night with her mother hiding in the attic of their farm in the nearby village of San Pietro in G. Retreating German soldiers had fired on the house, but when Mion awoke on the morning of her 13th birthday, American soldiers were nearby.

In a statement, the U.S. Army Garrison Italy said Mion's mother baked her a birthday cake and left it on the windowsill to cool. But it disappeared - apparently nicked by hungry American soldiers who had already been feted by grateful Italians with wine and bread as they entered Vicenza along its main thoroughfare.

Mion seemed genuinely surprised that U.S. soldiers had returned the cake 77 years later. She marveled "Mama mia" and "Grazie" as a small crowd featuring U.S. commanders and Italian officials sang "Happy Birthday."

"Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget," Mion said, according to the U.S. Army.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdayelderlysoldiersitalyworld war iiu.s. & worldsurprisearmyfeel good
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARMY
Army corporal from Chicago to be buried after MIA for nearly 70 years
CPD officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine war
WI family gets early present when soldier makes surprise visit | Video
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Brickyard shooting ID'd; man in custody
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Ambulance chase Chicago: Stolen CFD vehicle deemed 'total loss'
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
Illinois reports 4,593 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Man's body recovered week after falling off Lake Michigan ice shelf
Show More
Man charged in Cicero, I-55 homicides
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
Amtrak train hits, kills high school student on Chicago's NW Side
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Man injured in Chinatown robbery on Red Line platform: CPD
More TOP STORIES News