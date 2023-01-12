US Attorney John Lausch leaving post in coming months

Lausch was leading investigation into Biden documents prior to appointment of special counsel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch is expected to leave his post by the end of February or early March, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Additional details about his departure will be made available in the coming days.

In a news conference announce the appointment of a special counsel to lead the President Joe Biden classified documents investigation, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Lausch would be leaving in early 2023 for the private sector.

Lausch was appointed to the position in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump.

Lausch led the initial Department of Justice investigation into the Biden documents. He also led the investigation into former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who is set to go on trial in April 2024.