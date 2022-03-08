settlement

Minneapolis stadium owners to pay share of $1.2M settlement to Wisconsin man injured at concert

U.S. Bank Stadium, the new stadium for the home to the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team

U.S. Bank Stadium officials have agreed to pay their share of a $1.2 million settlement to a Wisconsin man whose foot was injured at a Garth Brooks concert in 2019.

Tom and Diana Ugoretz, of Marshfield, sued the owner of the Minneapolis stadium, its operators, guilders and security personnel after a large steel hydraulic barrier was lowered onto Tom Ugoretz's foot outside a gate.

He sued for his permanent disability and past and future medical expenses. Diana Ugoretz sought compensation for loss of companionship.

The couple's attorney, Michael Brose, says the settlement includes a confidentiality clause that prohibits the parties from discussing his client's injuries, the incident or the settlement.
