Chicago man who wore 'Trump 2020' flag pleads guilty with father to role in US Capitol attack

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man who allegedly wore a "Trump 2020" flag as a cape during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty along with his father Thursday to a misdemeanor.

Matthew Bokoski of Chicago and his father, Bradley Bokoski of Utah, each pleaded guilty to demonstrating in a Capitol building. Their sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.

Though Bradley Bokoski lives in Utah, he told U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper he was born in Joliet. Matthew Bokoski told the judge he works for Jewel-Osco.

An FBI special agent wrote in a court filing earlier this year that the agency was tipped on Jan. 7, 2021, to Matthew Bokoski's presence at the Capitol on the day of the attack, and authorities interviewed him in Chicago a week later.

In a Jan. 6, 2021, Facebook post, Matthew Bokoski wrote that he had wanted to witness what happened that day firsthand and "have a personal recording of events that isn't from mainstream media," records show.

"I walked with the crowds and videoed them and 99% of today was a peaceful protest," Matthew Bokoski wrote, according to the feds.

Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the breach, records show. He told agents then that the event was effective because the participants were able to "shut down" the government.

The FBI agent wrote that surveillance footage showed Matthew Bokoski, wearing the "Trump" flag along with a blue-and-red knit cap, entering the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door at 2:47 p.m., five minutes after it had been breached.

During an interview in June 2021, Bradley Bokoski admitted that he and his son had entered the Capitol. The feds say the father and son were in the building for four or five minutes.

Matthew Bokoski is among 32 known Illinois residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-two of them have now pleaded guilty, and three have been sentenced to brief periods behind bars.

Nearly 900 people have been arrested nationwide.

