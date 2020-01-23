census

U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg

By Zach Ben-Amots
SCHAUMBURG (WLS) -- The United States Census is hiring hundreds of thousands of people across the country before mobilizing for the 2020 census count.

Last night, Cook County Commission Kevin Morrison's office co-hosted the hiring event for census jobs at the Trickster Art Gallery in Schaumburg.

"We want to make sure that we count every person in the northwest suburbs and throughout Cook County," said Ted Mason, chief of staff for Morrison's office.

"Every person not counted is a loss of $1,400 a year, so that's $14,000 over the next decade."

Trickster Art Gallery filled up with applicants for the variety of positions available. Several cited wages and flexible hours as their main motivations.

Mount Prospect resident Alexis Bardelli said she wants to be a part of something important.

"We all need to be counted so that we get everything we're supposed to get for all of our communities," Bardelli said.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a temporary census job, visit their website. Census Day is April 1.
