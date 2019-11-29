rock climbing

US climber Brad Gobright dies after falling nearly 1,000 feet in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.

The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as "inaccessible."

In a statement, the office said, "we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicofatal fallrock climbingu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK CLIMBING
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
Chicago man falls off mountain, dies in NC
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer body slams man to ground during arrest: Video
Police: SWAT team called to Portage Park apartment after man fires shots
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
Black Friday frenzy underway at Rosemont outlet mall
Deported Army veteran from Chicago grateful to be back home for Thanksgiving
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
Show More
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
More TOP STORIES News