Pain at the pump: Gas prices in US reach upwards of $7; expected to rise following Russian oil ban

Millions of Americans are facing rising gas prices across the country, as the national average per gallon reaches the highest it's ever been.Now, gas prices will be going even up more afterTuesday.The ban includes Russian oil, liquified natural gas and coal imports to the U.S., which will no doubt soon affect Americans who already feeling pain at the pump.Prices at the pump are the highest they've ever been. The national gas average has skyrocketed at $4.17 a gallon."These prices are ridiculous," said one woman.How much you pay at the pump is expected to continue growing."The decision today is not without cost here at home. Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump," Biden said.As of Tuesday morning, the least expensive gas was found in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. The most expensive was seen in California, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. In some California counties, prices hit upwards of $7 a gallon.GasBuddy predicting a national average price of at least $4.25 a gallon by Memorial Day.However, the U.S. is vowing to tap into strategic oil reserves to help ease the pain for Americans."We saw this happen back in November, and the impact was minimal at best and pretty short-lived," said Alexis Christoforous, with Yahoo Finance.To help keep your prices down, GasBuddy recommends:There are also concerns the rising cost of oil could impact air travel, with flights expected to become more expensive."Try to get those flights booked, especially if you're hoping to travel this summer or this fall, or even in the winter," said Scott Keyes, the founder of Cheap Flights. "If you don't book it today and then you wait three months to book your flights, well, it's very possible that flight prices could be significantly higher by then."The cost of oil has climbed past $120 a barrel, which is higher than it's been in well over a decade. There are concerns it could go as high as $170 a barrel by the end of the week.