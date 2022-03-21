soldier killed

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

Indiana Govenor Eric J. Holcomb released a statement Sunday on the death of Capt. Tomkiewicz.

"Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead. We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

