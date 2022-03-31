oil

President Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

WASHINGTON DC -- President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months, the White House said Thursday, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was making the formal announcement later Thursday in remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices.

The White House says Biden will also call on Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren't producing energy.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomyrussiagas pricesukrainejoe bidenoilu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OIL
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Chicago area drivers crossing state lines find cheaper gas
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Trucking companies see costs skyrocket as gas prices keep rising
TOP STORIES
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
Chicago police warn of 10 robberies near same block so far this year
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
2 fatally shot inside car on NW Side
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Mayor Lightfoot to make 'transportation assistance' announcement
Long COVID studies in Chicago, nationwide look provide answers, relief
Show More
Mother of 4 killed, sister critically wounded in Mexico mass shooting
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
Man accused of running on Midway tarmac charged with trespassing
Pullman shooting: CPD officer injured; SWAT responds to shootout
Chicago Weather: Rain/snow showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News