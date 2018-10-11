US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan --
Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia were safe after an emergency landing Thursday in the steppes of Kazakhstan following the failure of a Russian booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket. Roscosmos and NASA said the three-stage Soyuz booster suffered an emergency shutdown of its second stage. The capsule jettisoned from the booster and went into a ballistic descent, landing at a sharper than normal angle.

The launch failure marks an unprecedented mishap for the Russian space program, which has been dogged by a string of launch failures and other incidents.

"Thank God, the crew is alive," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when it became clear that the crew had landed safely.

They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later, but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.

NASA and Russian Roscosmos space agency said the astronauts were in good condition after their capsule landed about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Search and rescue teams were heading to the area to recover the crew. Dzhezkazgan is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) northeast of Baikonur. Spacecraft returning from the ISS normally land in that region.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nasainternational space stationu.s. & worldrussiaastronautemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings minutes apart in Lincoln Park
SUV slams into Oak Park tattoo parlor, barbershop
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and chilly Thursday
9 cases of rare polio-like illness reported in northern Illinois, state officials say
Boy, 7, missing from South Side
Millennials encouraged to vote after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle
Show More
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Former coach, triangle offense innovator Tex Winter dies at 96
Good Samaritans in Elk Grove Village helps neighbors escape house fire
Niles financial adviser charged with swindling over $2.5M from elderly clients
More News