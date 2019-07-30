Saudi government recruited Twitter employees to spy on critics, U.S. prosecutors say

In this Monday, July 30, 2019 photo, the social media application, Twitter is displayed on Apple's App Store. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.

The accounts included those of a popular journalist with more than 1 million followers and other prominent government critics.

It also alleged that the employees, whose jobs did not require access to Twitter users' private information, were rewarded with a designer watch and tens of thousands of dollars funneled into secret bank accounts. They were charged with acting as agents of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government.

Ahmad Abouammo, who left his job as the media partnership manager responsible for Twitter's Middle East region in 2015, was also charged with falsifying documents and making false statements when questioned by FBI agents. He was expected to make his initial court appearance in Seattle federal court Wednesday afternoon.

That same year, investigators alleged that a Saudi working as a social media adviser for the Saudi royal family, recruited Twitter engineer Ali Alzabarah by flying him to Washington, D.C., for a private meeting with an unnamed member of the family.

"Within one week of returning to San Francisco, Alzabarah began to access without authorization private data of Twitter users en masse,'' the complaint said.

The effort included the user data of over 6,000 Twitter users, including at least 33 usernames for which Saudi Arabian law enforcement had submitted emergency disclosure requests to Twitter, investigators said.

After being confronted by his supervisors at Twitter, Alzabarah allegedly admitted to accessing user data and said he did it out of curiosity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
8 students hospitalized after eating 'infused' edibles at South Side high schools
Cast of 'The Mandalorian' talks new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
6 charged in gang-related West Chicago shooting, stabbing
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow overnight, up to 1 inch possible
Show More
Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central
Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack
140-year-old Tiffany windows being auctioned after surviving fire
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
$9.3M in state funding loaned out to buy emergency vehicles
More TOP STORIES News