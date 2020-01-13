US soldier killed overseas to be honored by old high school in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Flags in southwest suburban Aurora will remain at half staff to honor a local soldier killed in combat.
21-year-old Private First Class Miguel Villalon was one of two soldiers killed Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.
They were conducting operations as part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission.
Villalon joined the Army in 2018. This was his first combat deployment.
A graduate of East Aurora High School, friends say he always made them a priority.
"He always made time for everybody, no matter where he was in the world," friend and classmate Rodrigo Hull said.
East Aurora School District 131 released a statement saying:
"We are grateful to Miguel for his courage and service to our nation. We extend our sincere condolences to Miguel's family, friends, and all those who loved him."
Aurora's Mayor says the flags here will fly at half-staff until the first sunrise after Villalon is laid to rest.
In a statement Sunday, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin called Villalon "a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today."
"Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends," Irvin said. "Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines."
