The University of Kentucky says a student studying abroad went missing while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea.A statement from the school says 19-year-old TeNiya Elnora Jones of Fort Myers, Florida, was swimming with two other Kentucky students when they got caught in a strong current and were pulled out to sea. Officials said the other students were able to make it back to the shoreline.A spokesman for Israeli police confirmed that a person was reported missing in the sea on Saturday. Search teams teams began sweeping the area with helicopters, drones, divers, boats and jet skis, Israeli police said. They found a body Monday morning. The spokesman said the body has not yet been identified.Jones, from Fort Myers, Florida, is a biology major who is also studying Islamic Studies, her university said. She is participating in an overseas summer program focused on the Arabic language.The US Embassy in Israel said it has been providing consular services to Jones' family. The school is sending a representative to Tel Aviv and is making travel arrangements for Jones' mother and grandfather.