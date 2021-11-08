US eases international travel restrictions, lifting ban on visitors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The US eased international travel restrictions to several countries Monday, lifting a ban on travelers from Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.The United States eased international travel restrictions on a number of countries Monday, including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.The travel industry and many people with loved ones living abroad have been anxiously waiting for the US to make this change.Along with air travel, land borders will reopen Monday to Mexico and Canada.The protocols for international travelers require all adults over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated and are still required to show a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.Children under 18 don't need to be vaccinated but must also get tested. Kids under two are exempt from testing.The protocols add a few hurdles for people, but many families don't mind because of how long they've been waiting to see their loved ones abroad."Every time family can come to see us, it's always exciting, especially in my case," said Ismael Mazaza, whose mother-in-law arrives from Congo Monday. "My wife is about to give birth so my mom-in-law and she will be really, really helpful so I'm really excited."A United representative said just that airline is expecting 3,300 international travelers to come through O'Hare Monday and 30,000 total across the U.S.so busy days ahead at these airports nationwide.To celebrate this special day, the U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was at O'Hare airport Monday. She believes it's the perfect time to make this move."I think the reason you will see a surge is because people feel safe. Everybody has to be vaccinated. Everyone has to be tested. The airlines have their protocol in place to ensure that."It will be up to the airlines to enforce these protocols, by matching vaccine records to identification.If they don't, they can be fined up to $35,000 per-violation. But it's something these airlines are ready for after taking a hit economically for the last year and a half.The number of International flights are already increasing by more than 300 percent.