US soccer fans crowd Chicago pub to witness World Cup win over Iran

The U.S. opens the knockout stage against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The atmosphere was electric and the excitement palpable as the U.S. scored the first goal in their must-win match against Iran.

DOHA, Qatar (WLS) -- The U.S. men's soccer team is headed to the knockout round after they defeated Iran in an exciting must-win match in the 2022 World Cup.

"It's win or go home, and we're not going home against Iran," fan Grant Fagan said.

O'Donovan's Pub on Chicago's North Side does not normally draw a crowd on a weekday afternoon. But the crowd there on Tuesday may be an indication of the sport's growing support in this country.

"This is great. The team atmosphere. Everybody gets behind it. It's Tuesday afternoon. Can't beat it right?" fan Drew Dienslake said.

Adding to the drama of the game is the political undertone, with massive protests recently in Iran regarding women's rights after the death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after she allegedly violated the country's dress code for women.

Northeastern Illinois University Professor Mateo Mohammed Farzaneh has written books on the treatment of women in his native country.

"You want your team to win, but you don't want to come across as a full supporter of people using violence against women," he said.

The political issues are not lost on American fans.

"I really hope it brings some awareness to all of that and keeps momentum going for women in that country 'cause I'm rooting for 'em, but I'm here to root for the U.S. right now," fan Gwendolyn Possinger said.

And there was a lot to root for as the game ended with a 1-0 win for the U.S.

With this victory, the U.S. advances to the round of 16. They'll play the Netherlands on Saturday morning.