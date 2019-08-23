Usher, Adam Lambert targeted in open house robbery scheme

LOS ANGELES -- Prosecutors say two men in Los Angeles were arrested after using open houses to rob homes of celebrities, including singers Usher and Adam Lambert.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Thursday that 32-year-old realtor Jason Emil Yaselli and 33-year-old Benjamin Ackerman burglarized celebrity homes and other residences between 2016 and 2018. The district attorney's office said the open houses helped them facilitate the crimes.

Prosecutors say the men face several charges, including money laundering, residential burglary and identity theft. The men are accused of stealing more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement.

Yaselli is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty to the allegations during his Aug. 19 arraignment. His attorney said their client has been released from jail, never charged and claims innocence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacelebrity homescelebrityentertainmentrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor could be appointed in Jussie Smollett case Friday
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
NW Side 7-Eleven robbed by 2 wearing ski masks
Family sues after video shows police raiding home, grabbing teen by neck
FBI busts Nigerian scammers, 80 charged in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
Man charged after allegedly grabbing bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday
Ribfest officially moving to Romeoville
Upset family says Alaska Airlines lost 13-year-old daughter
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
More TOP STORIES News