Chicago police are asking for the public's helping finding a United States Postal Service employee missing from the South Side.Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen a week ago Tuesday near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.The United States Postal Service said she is an employee.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.