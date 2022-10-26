$25K reward being offered after US Postal Service mail carrier robbed in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in an armed robbery of a postal worker in Matteson.

Investigators said a man held a mail carrier at gunpoint about 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 13. It happened at the intersection of 212th Place and Main Street.

The man is described as being in his early 20s; having a medium-dark skin tone; wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt and red jogging pants; and carrying a black or blue gym bag over his shoulder.

He fled on foot south on Main Street after the incident, officials said.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Several postal workers in the Chicago area have been robbed in recent weeks, many for their special keys that allow access to large mailboxes.