Society

Pilsen residents allege mistreatment of Spanish speakers at Cesar Chavez Post Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latino leaders are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to address allegations of discrimination in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

A customer at the Cesar Chavez Post Office claims she saw staff berate an elderly Latina woman who didn't speak English.

Her Facebook post went viral, and other Pilsen residents reported similar mistreatment of Spanish-speaking customers.

"I'm appalled by the number of reports and complaints that our office have received, so we decided to make a formal complaint to open an investigation and demand changes in the post office," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez plans to ask the post office to hire bilingual workers on Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service said the incident described on Facebook is being fully investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypilsendiscriminationpost officeusps
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News