Pilsen residents allege mistreatment of Spanish speakers at Cesar Chavez Post Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latino leaders are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to address allegations of discrimination in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.A customer at the Cesar Chavez Post Office claims she saw staff berate an elderly Latina woman who didn't speak English.Her Facebook post went viral, and other Pilsen residents reported similar mistreatment of Spanish-speaking customers."I'm appalled by the number of reports and complaints that our office have received, so we decided to make a formal complaint to open an investigation and demand changes in the post office," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.Ald. Sigcho-Lopez plans to ask the post office to hire bilingual workers on Monday.The U.S. Postal Service said the incident described on Facebook is being fully investigated.