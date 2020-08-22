Save the USPS: Chicago protesters call for stop to controversial post office changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6382840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even as U.S. Senators questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, USPS workers in Chicago said mail processing machines takken out of service will not be replaced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day after President Donald Trump's postmaster general spoke to members of Congress, protests Saturday will call for an immediate halt to changes that have slowed mail service around the country.Some in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood took to the streets to protest changes at the United States Post Office they say are an attempt to suppress the vote in the upcoming presidential election."It's not just about the post office, this is just the one last straw that broke it all," neighborhood resident Tom Kapp said.Kapp and his wife were among dozens who lined Lawrence Avenue outside the North Side post office Saturday, calling for an immediate end to changes neighborhood residents say hurt the postal service."My mail carrier is delivering mail until 9:30 at night with a little light on her head," USPS customer Andrew Cookson said. "It's ridiculous.""I did deliveries at the main post office and I heard at the main post office they took six mail sorters out already," former postal worker Scott Madden said.Protesters also headed to Roberto Clemente Post Office in Logan Square Saturday morning. These demonstrations are just two of dozens in the area and across the country as the U.S. House is scheduled to vote to provide $25 billion in funding to the agency while blocking changes that continue to slow operations ahead of the election."This affects everybody in our neighborhood - North Side, South Side, West Side," protest co-organizer Brenna O'Brien said.Organizers accused President Trump and his administration of purposely trying to malign mail-in ballots before the election because of the number of people who may choose to vote that way amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic.Emily Newsom supports the post office and said she'll no longer be voting by mail, but in person - early."I want to make sure I vote and it counts," Newsom said.Meanwhile, Kimberly White fears our democracy is at stake."So many people died for the right to vote, particularly African Americans and women," she said. "Any assault on that sacred institution is a step too far."Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told members of Congress Friday that the changes will not affect mail-in voting, even though the Postal Service issued warnings to individual states that they could delay delivery of ballots.Saturday's protest isand will happen while the U.S. House votes on legislation that would offer support to the mail agency.