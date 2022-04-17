USS The Sullivans news: Crews work to save WWII destroyer taking on water in Buffalo

EMBED <>More Videos

USS The Sullivans sinking: World War II-era naval ship partially sinks in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A decommissioned World War II-era destroyer docked near downtown Buffalo in New York was taking on water and listing perilously on Thursday.

Crews were working to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking at its berth at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, where it had been open for tours. Part of the leaning vessel's deck had dipped below the waterline by midday.

"We've got a committed group down here. We're not going to give up the ship and failure is not an option," said park president Paul Marzello.

Marzello said they believe there was a breach on the right side of the hull Wednesday night. He said crews trying to stabilize the 79-year-old vessel are pumping out up to 13,000 gallons (49,210 liters) a minute.

"I think we've seen the worst, but I don't know," he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted that state agencies were on site and ready "to help revive this treasure and symbol of perseverance."

The USS The Sullivans, a National Historic Landmark, was named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. The brothers were killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.

More than $1 million was raised last year to repair the ship's breached hull. Crews paused work over the winter and were to resume repairs Monday, Marzello said.

The USS The Sullivans is one of four decommissioned Naval vessels at the park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorku.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 found dead in Chicago waterways over 2 days, police say
Pedestrians stop driver who hit bicyclist from fleeing scene of crash
Police questioning teen son after woman found dead in duffel bag
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Evanston woman dies from 'several stab wounds,' police say
'Smishing' text: Scammers pose as your boss in new type of scam
Show More
11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Shootout at South Side restaurant leaves woman wounded, police say
Chicago Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Easter Sunday
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
More TOP STORIES News