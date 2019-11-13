Utility pole falls in Lincoln Park, strewing area near Sheffield, Fullerton with power lines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A utility pole fell down near the intersection of Fullerton and Sheffield in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, stewing the area with power lines.

The incident happened just steps away from DePaul University's North Side campus on Sheffield about a half block north of Fullerton. The pole struck several parked cars, and both the fallen pole and power lines blocked traffic.

ComEd arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic are being temporarily re-routed from the area for safety.

DePaul Public Safety sent a note to students saying there is a power outage at one of their buildings and power is expected to remain out for the rest of the evening. School officials expect the building to reopen Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported, security officials said. What caused the utility pole to fall is not yet known.
