UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting

HOUSTON, Texas -- A UTMB heart surgeon is out on bond after deputies say he tried to meet a child online for sex.

Shawn Robinson was arrested along with seven other men as part of an undercover operation to expose internet crimes against children.

Robinson, 38, is in Houston on a fellowship for heart specialization from Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the suspects used social media apps to reach out to their potential victims, not knowing the children they thought they were chatting with were actually law enforcement officers posing as minors.

The suspects face the possibility of probation to a prison sentence of two to 20 years, if convicted.

A judge gave Robinson a $15,000 bond in his case. All but two of the suspects have already bonded out of jail.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said multiple agencies worked together to make the arrests in late August and early September.

Constable Alan Rosen identified the suspects as:
  • Shawn Paul Robinson, 38, employed as a UTMB surgeon
  • Patrick Ryan Craig, 37, a registered sex offender and owner of Bullritos restaurant in Spring
  • Pablo Feliz Estrada, 24, a Houston Walgreens cashier
  • Gerald Jamal Colomb, 34, a self-employed Houston food truck chef
  • Nicholas Cosby, 37, warehouse worker remains in jail
  • Marcial Ramirez, 38, a Houston temporary warehouse employee
  • David Arellano, 31, unemployed
  • Williard Billings, 77, retired former military had his bond revoked
