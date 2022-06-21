uvalde school shooting

Texas hearing live: Official says police had enough officers to stop Uvalde shooter within 3 minutes

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a Texas Senate hearing on the police response.
By Jim Vertuno and Jake Bleiberg, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Hearings for investigation into Uvalde mass shooting resume in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to stop the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, condemning the police response as an "abject failure."

Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

MORE: Uvalde victims' parents call for police chief's resignation at emotional school board meeting
EMBED More News Videos

Almost a month after the deadly shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, the families of victims are still waiting for answers.



Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy.

Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of federal, state and local investigations of the mass shooting.

WATCH: How law enforcement narrative of Uvalde mass shooting changed
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.



McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities.

SEE ALSO: Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013, data shows
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.




The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.

___

Bleiberg and Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool shootingmass shootinginvestigationpoliceuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Uvalde parents call for chief's resignation at school board meeting
EXCLUSIVE: Retired Aurora police chief opens up about new role, book
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Proposed federal gun laws may not have prevented Uvalde: Experts
TOP STORIES
Kellogg Chicago: Company moving HQ to city
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
'Absolutely wild': Outmanned CPD struggled during Northalsted fight
Filipino family calls drive-thru attack caught on video hate crime
R Kelly jail: While singer awaits NY sentencing, Chicago trial pushed
Former Mayor Daley back home after hospitalization, rehab
Show More
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food donation
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's pressure on election officials
'The Bear' TV show shot in Chicago, premieres on Hulu this week
Chicago Weather: Heat index of 100-105 degrees Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News