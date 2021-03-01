small business

Culture, confidence, self-love inspires this Latina-founded skin care brand

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uviña ("you-vee-nuh") Skin is a Latina-founded skin care brand inspired by culture, confidence, and self-love.

Uvina includes face cream, soothing serum and a facial bar.

It has gotten a small business boost thanks to PR4Good.

Jelitsa Legarreta discussed her clean beauty brand which she launched during the pandemic.

Legarreta was frustrated with the lack of Latina representation in the skin care industry and brought her background in nursing and culture to Uvina.

"Uvina Skin began to unfold when my young daughter Scarlett began sharing in my nightly skin care routine. She would pull back her beautiful curls and apply oils and creams, just like her mama," Legarreta said on her company's website. "As I began to research the ingredients in my products, I grew frustrated and disappointed. I found many harsh and unnecessary ingredients. My initial thought was 'This isn't safe for Scarlett.' But then I thought, 'If this isn't safe for Scarlett, when did it become safe for me?' After that, there was no turning back."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolooplatinasmall businessskin care
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Jumbo Bagels taking over this New Jersey bagel shop
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
Girl, 8, starts business to help homeless kids
18-year-old sous-chef dazzles locals at Long Island restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer dies in apparent suicide at Lakeview police station
Family of mother, 10-year-old girl killed in fire suspect arson
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
IL reports 1,143 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Slow down or pay up, new speeding fines now in effect
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Show More
Chicago comedian, 'Windy City Live' contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
25 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
More CPS returns to in person learning
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy & chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News