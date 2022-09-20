Cancer survivors bike across America to raise money for the V Foundation

Cancer survivors are biking from coast to coast for an important cause.

CANON BEACH, OR -- From the Oregon Coast to the Jersey Shore, hundreds of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking across America to raise money for an incredible cause.

Cancer survivor and 2022 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer rider Drew Adams was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says it was a terrifying experience where he went from diagnosis to surgery in just five days.

He is participating in the ride to reflect on his journey, the battle he has been through, and use the challenge as a meditative and healing experience while raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano with the goal of ending cancer.

Drew and more than 126 of his colleagues will be completing the daring cross-country ride to not only raise money but to also help others diagnosed with cancer realize they are not alone.

To learn more about Coast 2 Coast for Cancer, visit CancerBikeRide.Org.