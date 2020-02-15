u.s. & world

Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina

MIDLAND, Va. -- A teenager accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in Virginia has been arrested on Saturday.

Police said 17-year-old Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, Norwood was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon after store employees called in a shoplifter to police.

The Toyota Camry was also recovered during the arrest, investigators said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora memorial remembers those killed in Henry Pratt shooting 1 year later
Security guard charged with shooting man inside Garfield Park liquor store
Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village: CPD
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Teens build strong futures at Chicago Park District fair
Two more suburban pot shops approved
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Show More
Northbrook woman charged in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges
6 seriously injured, including 3 teens, in South Side shooting
Man, 22, pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
More TOP STORIES News