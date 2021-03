Cook County launches COVID vaccine campaign 'My Shot'

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the "My Shot" campaign to encourage COVID vaccinations and fight reluctance to get a vaccine."I've heard vaccine reluctance from residents across Cook County and understand why people are unsure. This campaign speaks directly to you," said Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners. "Like the featured individuals who shared their stories, everyone can identify at least one motivating reason that may inspire them to learn more and make the choice to get vaccinated. I've been vaccinated because it is safe, it protects us from this devastating virus and it's our best path forward."Preckwinkle said the $1.2 million campaign will reach out to communities that rank high on the Social Vulnerability Index in both English and Spanish through bus shelters, billboards and on the radio digital, video, print and social media.The county has also reacted a website, myshotcookcounty.com , that features vaccine resources and FAQs."Just as we are bringing the vaccine into areas that have been most impacted by coronavirus, this campaign is hyper-targeted to reach our most vulnerable populations," said Israel Rocha, CEO, Cook County Health. "Essential in this stage of the fight against COVID-19 is this proactive effort to encourage vaccination."