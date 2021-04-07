COVID-19 vaccine

Can states, businesses require COVID vaccine passports?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Are COVID vaccine passports legal?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By now, you have probably heard of vaccine passports. It's an app or document that shows proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before doing things like travel or going to a concert.

Now, two states have banned them calling it an overreach.

Gil Soffer, ABC 7 legal analyst, breaks down legal questions around vaccine passports.

SEE ALSO: What is a vaccine passport and how would it be used?
EMBED More News Videos

Having a vaccine passport could be used to give you access to sports and entertainment venues, restaurants, travel -- just to name a few.



The White House has said the federal government will not mandate vaccine passports, but could Governor JB Pritzker implement a requirement? Soffer said Pritzker probably could because of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

Soffer said businesses can require vaccinations, but they have to make accommodations for people with sincerely held religious beliefs or medical reasons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescovid 19 vaccinepassportu.s. & worldappapps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News