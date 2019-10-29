Domestic Violence Awareness: Val Warner shares her survivor story

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence. Co-host Val Warner shared her domestic violence journey for the first time. Survivors Marilyn Kellum, Meghan Dudek, Gabrielle Henley and Martin Nissen talked about how the physical and emotional hurt they experienced still impacts them today, how they finally decided to seek help and how they've healed. South Suburban Family Shelter Executive Director Jennifer Gabrenya and retired Cook County Judge Yolande Bourgeois also weighed in.
ABOUT SOUTH SUBURBAN FAMILY SHELTER
outh Suburban Family Shelter (SSFS) provides caring and confidential help to victims of domestic violence. Our professional counselors and advocates understand the dynamics of domestic violence and help clients identify and choose options in their life situations.
All services are free of charge for victims and are available in English and Spanish.
P.O. Box 937
Homewood, IL 60430
708-794-2140
info@ssfs1.org
Domestic Violence Resources:
South Suburban Family Shelter
24-hour hotline - 708-335-3028
Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC)
24-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566
National Domestic Violence Hotline
800-7997233
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline
877-863-6338
Domestic Violence Legal Clinic
555 W Harrison St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60607
312-325-9155
AscendJustice.org/
