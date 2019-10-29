Domestic Violence Awareness: Val Warner shares her survivor story

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence. Co-host Val Warner shared her domestic violence journey for the first time. Survivors Marilyn Kellum, Meghan Dudek, Gabrielle Henley and Martin Nissen talked about how the physical and emotional hurt they experienced still impacts them today, how they finally decided to seek help and how they've healed. South Suburban Family Shelter Executive Director Jennifer Gabrenya and retired Cook County Judge Yolande Bourgeois also weighed in.outh Suburban Family Shelter (SSFS) provides caring and confidential help to victims of domestic violence. Our professional counselors and advocates understand the dynamics of domestic violence and help clients identify and choose options in their life situations.All services are free of charge for victims and are available in English and Spanish.P.O. Box 937Homewood, IL 60430708-794-2140info@ssfs1.org24-hour hotline - 708-335-302824-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566800-7997233877-863-6338555 W Harrison St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60607312-325-9155